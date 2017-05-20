New round of talks on Syria to be held in Geneva in mid-June

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ A new round of talks on Syria is scheduled for mid-June, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

"The exact dates will depend on the availability of hotels in Geneva, as the UN Human Rights Council session will take place in parallel," a source close to the organization of the talks said.

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said yesterday that he does not intend to name specific dates for the new round. First, he plans to consult with the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General on this matter next week. However, a new round will be held "somewhere in June”.