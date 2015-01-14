​New release of Charlie Hebdo instantly sold out

Baku. 14January. REPORT.AZ/ The new release of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo was sold out in the morning on January 14 in a few minutes. Report informs citing the foreign media, a queue of people formed in Paris stalls wanting to buy a new release of the magazine.

Many regular readers of this magazine pre-ordered the new issue, according to the sellers.

In the last release of Charlie Hebdo, among other things, the terrorists attacked the editor of this newspaper a week ago and killed 12 people are derided. The paper also contains a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad with the poster "I am Charlie" and the caption "All is forgiven" ("Tout est pardonne").

The last issue of magazine was published in 3 million copies, while the circulation of the usual issues of the journal is 60 thousand copies.