New President of Pakistan elected - UPDATED

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Representative of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Arif Alvi has been elected the 13th President of Pakistan. Report informs citing TASS that the due report has been disseminated by Geo.tv.

The President of Pakistan is elected by an Electoral college consisting of 1,174 members of the lower and upper chambers of the Federal Parliament and the legislative assemblies of the four provinces of the country.

*** 15:43

The voting to elect the 13th president of the country in a row has ended in Pakistan. The Central Election Commission of the republic has started the vote count.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that the voting was held in the federal parliament and in four provincial assemblies from 10.00 to 16.00 local time. The voting results are to be announced tonight.

Three candidates are running for president's seat this year including a representative of the Tehrik-e-Insaf (Movement for Justice, PTI) which won the general elections, Arif Alvi, a representative of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Aitzaz Ahsan and a representative of several opposition unions Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

The voting is held by a special electoral college of 1174 deputies and senators of the lower and upper houses of the Federal Parliament (National Assembly and Senate) as well as the legislative assemblies of the four provinces of the country.