New president of Interpol elected

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Senior Chinese public security official Meng Hongwei was elected as the president of the global police cooperation agency, Interpol.

Report informs citing the BBC.

Vice Public Security Minister Hongwei was selected for the post at the close of the agency's 85th general assembly in Bali, Indonesia.

Assembly members decided to postpone a decision on membership in the organization of the Palestinian Authority of Kosovo and the Solomon Islands.

Currently, 190 countries joined Interpol created to bring together law enforcement agencies of different countries.

The General Assembly, which meets annually - the highest administrative body of Interpol. President serves as the chairman of the Assembly.