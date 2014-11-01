New president of European Commission and EU High Representative took office

Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ New president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, took office on November 1. Report informs citing the press service of the EU, F. K. Junker will head the European Commission for the next five years.

Former Prime Minister of Luxembourg, F. K. Juncker was elected to this position in the plenary session of the European Parliament in July this year. He received more than 400 votes in the 376 required.

Today, the Austrian politician Johannes Hahn will replace Stefan Fule on the post of the EU Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighbourhood, Policy and Commissioner for Energy became Slovak Maros Shevchovich.

The current Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini took the post of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.