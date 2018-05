Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Andrzej Duda said that the country needs to strengthen security guarantees and increasing NATO presence in the country, Report informs referring to BBC.

Also in his address to the Sejm and the Senate, Duda said that the foreign policy of Poland needed adjustments, but not a revolution.

The President added that will keep the promise to expand tax-free regime and reduce the retirement age.