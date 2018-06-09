New non-permanent members of UN Security Council elected

Baku. 9 June. REPORT.AZ / Elections of five non-permanent members of The Security Council has been held in the UN General Assembly. Report informs, Belgium, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia and South Africa have been elected to the Council. They will take their seats at the Council table on 1 January 2019.

Candidates for membership of the Council are nominated by regional groups. South Africa, Indonesia and Maldives competed for two seats on the Council from the African and Asian-Pacific group. During the voting South Africa and Indonesia won the vote. 183 States voted for South Africa, for Indonesia - 141 and for the Maldives – 46 countries.

The Security Council is composed of fifteen members. The United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, France, the Russian Federation and the United States of America are permanent members of the Security Council. Ten non-permanent members are elected by the General Assembly for two years. Five of them are replaced every year.