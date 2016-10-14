New king of Malaysia elected

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Malaysia's Conference of Rulers on Friday, October 14 elected the Sultan of Kelantan as the next Yang di-Pertuan Agong (monarch and head of state of Malaysia).

Report informs citing the TASS, Sultan Muhammad V will serve a five-year term from December 13.

It was announced on the basis of a secret ballot among the nine members of the Board of governors (hereditary sultans), which was held in the palace Istana Negara - the official residence of the King.

According to tradition, on December 13 this year monarch will be enthroned.

Notably, for the first time in the history of modern Malaysia Abdul Halim of Kedah served two consecutive terms.