New IAEA head Rafael Grossi to take office on December 2

Rafael Grossi will assume the duties of the head of the IAEA after the approval of the General Conference at its extraordinary session on December 2, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov said.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that yesterday, the IAEA Board of Governors elected Argentinean Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Rafael Grossi to the post of the Agency’s new Director General, today the Council officially appointed Grossi to this post.

"However, all procedures must be completed. To this end, the Governing Council today held a meeting for the official appointment of Grossi. The next step is the approval of the general conference on December 2 at an extraordinary session. After that, the head will immediately begin his duties," Ulyanov tweeted.

Notably, the head of the IAEA is appointed for four years.