    ​New HQs of the CIS Antiterrorist Center opens

    The Centre will allow to share information on the current operational situation in the CIS countries

    Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The new headquarters of the CIS Antiterrorist Center was opened in Moscow.

    Report informs citing Russian media, the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center Andrey Novikov said that the building is equipped with the latest technology.

    According Mr.Novikov, the center will allow to exchange information on-line about the current operational situation in the CIS countries, to provide the competent authorities of the CIS permanent remote access to databases on terrorist organizations and their members.

