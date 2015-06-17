​New HQs of the CIS Antiterrorist Center opens

Baku. 17 June. REPORT.AZ/ The new headquarters of the CIS Antiterrorist Center was opened in Moscow.
Report informs citing Russian media, the head of the CIS Anti-Terrorist Center Andrey Novikov said that the building is equipped with the latest technology.
According Mr.Novikov, the center will allow to exchange information on-line about the current operational situation in the CIS countries, to provide the competent authorities of the CIS permanent remote access to databases on terrorist organizations and their members.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
