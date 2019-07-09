New government takes oath in Greece

The new Greek government took the oath, the ceremony was held in the presidential Palace in the presence of President Prokopis Pavlopoulos, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Ministers took the oath under the Archbishop of Athens and the whole of Greece Jerome.

The Ministers swore on the gospel to observe the Constitution and laws of the country, to serve the interests of the Greek people.

Notably, Kyriakos Mitsotakis swore in as Greece's prime minister on July 8, immediately after the announcement of the results of early parliamentary elections, when his party "New democracy" received 158 seats in the 300-seat Parliament.