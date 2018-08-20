New government sworn in Pakistan

© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the nominated federal ministers. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

The new cabinet includes 16 federal ministers and five advisers.

PTI’s vice chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be the country’s new foreign minister, Pervez Khattak - country’s new defense minister, Mohammad Farogh Naseem will serve as the Minister of Law and Justice, Asad Umar - Minister for Finance Zubaida Jalal of the Balochistan Awami Party - defence production.