 Top
    Close photo mode

    New government sworn in Pakistan

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed

    Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the nominated federal ministers. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

    The new cabinet includes 16 federal ministers and five advisers.

    PTI’s vice chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be the country’s new foreign minister, Pervez Khattak - country’s new defense minister, Mohammad Farogh Naseem will serve as the Minister of Law and Justice, Asad Umar - Minister for Finance Zubaida Jalal of the Balochistan Awami Party - defence production.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi