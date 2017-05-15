 Top
    New French prime minister named

    E. Philippe considered to be representative of a liberal wing of the Republican Party

    Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Newly elected French President Emmanuel Macron has named Edouard Philippe, mayor of city of Le Harve a new prime minister of the country.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Elysee Palace Secretary General Alexis Kohler said.

    According to the information, 46-year-old E. Philippe has worked as mayor of port city Le Havre. It will form the Cabinet of Ministers soon. E. Philippe considered to be representative of the liberal wing of the Republican Party.

    Notably, Emmanuel Macron has made implementation of the president's authority on May 14. He replaced Francois Hollande.

