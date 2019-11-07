New EU Enlargement Commissioner named

Hungary's Oliver Varhelyi will be the new EU Commissioner for Enlargement, the European Commission said in a statement.

Report informs citing TASS that Varhelyi became the second candidate from Hungary, as he replaced former Minister of Justice Laszlo Trochani, whose candidacy was rejected by the Committee of the European Parliament.

Earlier, spokesman for the elected president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, confirmed that the Hungarian candidate could get a portfolio on enlargement and neighborhood issues if he passes a hearing in the European Parliament next week.

It should be noted that Varhelyi currently holds the post of Permanent Representative of Hungary to the EU.