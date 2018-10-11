 Top
    New earthquake kills three on Indonesia's Java island

    Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ At least three people died and several more were injured in Indonesia province of Eastern Java as a result of the magnitude 6.3 earthquake, Report informs citing TASS.

    Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia’s disaster agency BNPB, wrote on Twitter that several houses were also damaged.

    Indonesia’s disaster agency said the nighttime quake was centered at sea, 55 kilometers (34 miles) northeast of Situbondo city, and also felt in Lombok.

