New COVID-19 cases recorded in Czech Republic

Five patients with positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test results have been hospitalized in the Czech Republic, Czech Health Minister Adam Vojtěch said.

Report informs via TASS that two of the new patients are women who had close contact with previously identified patients.

According to Vojtech, in total, 236 people across the country have been tested for COVID-19.

All five patients infected with COVID-19 recently visited Italy. These are three Czech citizens - two men and a woman, as well as a US citizen studying at a university in Milan and her friend from Ecuador.

Two of the infected were placed in the Masaryk Hospital in the city of Usti nad Labem in the country’s north-west, while the remaining three were placed in Prague’s Bulovka Hospital. Doctors identified whom the patients contacted after arriving from Italy. Those identified are in home quarantine, and under the supervision of doctors, Vojtech underlined.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in late December 2019 in Wuhan, the most populous city in Central China.