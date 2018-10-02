New composition of Japan’s government announced

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe announced a new composition of the government, Report informs citing NHK channel.

By previous reports, the newly elected Japanese Prime Minister accepted resignation of the government

As it was supposed earlier, 12 out of 18 seats were won by new officials in the cabinet of ministers.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe retained key ministers in a Cabinet reshuffle Tuesday, aiming to maintain government stability as he pushes for his long-cherished goal of revising Japan's pacifist Constitution during his last three-year term.

He said he wanted to retain allies in Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, who doubles as finance minister, and Chief Cabinet Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Media reports said he would also keep Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko, Foreign Minister Taro Kono, and Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.