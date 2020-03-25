New cases of coronavirus infection recorded in Russia

© The New York Times https://report.az/storage/news/54dc9e2ad10ed7d0adbc82b821d800b3/bc1e27b9-2790-40a9-93e8-6be35158ff9b_292.jpg

20 Russian regions reported 163 more patients infected with Covid-19 within a day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

Report informs, citing RIA Novosti, that Moscow accounts for 120 cases of infection, with six in the Moscow region. All new patients recently traveled to countries with an unfavorable epidemiological state. They were all placed in isolation boxes. Those who contacted them will also be examined.

Russia has 658 coronavirus patients, and 29 have recovered, the country's operational headquarters said.

Meanwhile, Russia plans to build new isolation units for patients with infectious diseases in several regions in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Report, citing The Moscow Times, says that, according to Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, the Russian government was discussing its plans with Chinese partners in the construction sector.

It is one of several measures being introduced as Russia, which has reported few confirmed cases of the disease compared to European countries, readies its healthcare system for a possible spike in patient numbers.

Russia has registered just one coronavirus-related death so far. Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 420,000 people and killed more than 18,000.