New acting head of Kurdish regional government in Iraq appointed

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani will temporarily hold position of the head of Kurdish Autonomous Province in northern Iraq.

Report informs citing the Haber7, decisions before the election of the new president of the state will be accepted by the autonomy parliament or the Justice Council.

N. Barzani will deal with these decisions.

Aydin Maruf Mesud, a member of the Iraqi Turkmen Front, a member parliament representing Erbil said the authority of the head of autonomy Massoud Barzani, was passed to the parliament or to the Justice Council with a majority vote.

Massoud Barzani has resigned a day before.

Notably, Nechirvan Barzani, who will head the provincial governor, was born in Iraq in 1966. He graduated from Tehran University, Faculty of Political Sciences in 1984. Between 2006-2009, he headed the government in the autonomy. N. Barzani has been Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraqi Kurdistan since March 2012. He is a nephew of Massoud Barzani.