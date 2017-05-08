New achievements gained for Morocco on Sahara issue

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Thanks to the sustained and continuous efforts of Morocco, under the leadership of King Mohammed VI, the issue of the Moroccan Sahara has lately witnessed a positive dynamic marked by a resolution of the UN Security Council devoting the country's credible efforts to solve this conflict, Malawi's withdrawal of recognition of the “sadr” and more recently the US budget law which stipulates the use of funds allocated to Morocco in the Sahara region, Report informs.

A- United Nations Security Council resolution on the Moroccan Sahara issue:

The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted on April 28 the resolution 2351 on the Moroccan Sahara issue. This resolution is positive for Morocco for several reasons as it marks an important shift in the way the UN has been dealing with the issue in the last 10 years.

Welcoming Morocco’s efforts

The UN Security Council resolution praised Morocco’s efforts recognizing them as serious and credible to move the process forward towards resolution. Specifically, the resolution referred to the Autonomy Plan presented by Morocco on April 2007 as a solid and a viable option to reach a political and final solution for this long lasting dispute.

The language contained in the new resolution reestablishes the preeminence of the serious, credible and realistic Moroccan approach to solve this dispute once for all.

Regional dimension:

For the first time, the UNSC has appealed on 3 occasions for neighboring countries, particularly Algeria, to get more involved and considerably contribute to the political process for the settlement of this dispute, emphasizing the centrality of their role and specifically stressing that Algeria can no longer afford to deny its responsibility in this regional problem.

The necessity to conduct a census in the Tindouf camps:

For many years, Morocco has drawn the international community’s attention to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Tindouf camps in Algeria, urging the Security Council to compel the latter and the polisario front to conduct a census of the Saharawi’s in the camps.

The 2351 resolution was clear regarding this subject by calling for refugee’s registration in the Tindouf camps and emphasizing that efforts must be made in this regard.

B- The Republic of Malawi withdraws its recognition of “sadr”:

On the occasion of his visit to Morocco, Francis Lazalo Kasaila, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malawi expressed the commitment of his Country to support the efforts of the UN to reach a political solution of the Moroccan Sahara issue. Accordingly, the Republic of Malawi has decided to withdraw its recognition of the “sahraoui arab democratic republic, sadr”.

This decision if important as it removes all ambiguity regarding a supposed recognition of “sadr” by Morocco following its return to the African Union organization.

Coming from a Southern African country, this decision demonstrates the decline in support for polisario in this region of the continent and at the same time, enshrines the legitimacy of Morocco's position as a reliable partner sparing no effort to promote sustainable development and stability in Africa.

C- The Moroccan Sahara in the US Budget Law:

United States president Donald Trump signed a fiscal law on May 5th 2017, approved by the US Congress, which stipulates that the funds allocated to Morocco can also be used in the Sahara region.

According to observers, the “Appropriations Bill” passed by Congress and signed Friday by the American president is a tacit recognition that this territory is an integral part of Morocco.

One other major point in the American budget law is that the first bill adopted under President Trump adds a new sub-section devoted to the situation of refugees in North Africa.

The new bill calls on Secretary of State to make necessary efforts, in coordination with the UNHCR to make sure that all vulnerable refugees are receiving appropriate assistance.

This recommendation puts pressure on Algeria and polisario, and echoes Morocco’s multiple calls in recent years to compel the polisario to allow the UN to conduct a census of the population in the Tindouf camps and to shed light on the systematic embezzlement of humanitarian assistance provided to the Tindouf camps.

It was high time that the international committee acted and showed its determination to put an end to the opacity surrounding the provision of humanitarian assistance to the Tindouf camps. The new US Appropriations Bill is a move in the right direction.