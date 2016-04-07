Netherlands rejects EU-Ukraine partnership deal

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Voters in the Netherlands have rejected in a referendum an EU partnership deal removing trade barriers with Ukraine, preliminary results suggest.

With 99.8% of the votes counted, 61.1% had said "No", with 38% supporting a deal, Report informs local NOS has said.

Turnout is projected at 32%, above the 30% threshold of voters needed to be valid but within a 3% margin of error.

The Dutch parliament has already ratified the EU agreement and the result of the vote is not binding.

The referendum was triggered by an internet petition begun by Eurosceptic activists that attracted some 450,000 signatures.

The vote was also seen as a test of public opinion towards the EU, and observers said many voters were likely to use the referendum as a chance to protest against the EU's expansion and what they consider to be its undemocratic decision-making processes.

Voters were asked to either back the deal, reject it or fill in a blank box. During the day, turnout seemed to be lower than in national or local elections.