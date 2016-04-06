Netherlands holds a referendum on the EU-Ukraine agreement

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Netherlands passes a vote on a consultative referendum, which participants must answer the question whether they approve the ratification of the Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine. Report informs, the vote will be declared valid with a turnout of at least 30%. The final results of the referendum will be announced on April 12.

Plebiscite results will be of a recommendatory nature, as only the European Council is authorized to terminate the agreement.