Netherlands: Fire erupts at shuttered nuclear plant

A fire broke out at a decommissioned nuclear power in Dodewaard, Netherlands, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

An emergency services spokesman said the blaze was quickly brought under control and there was no danger of radiation.

The government’s Authority for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Protection said that the fire was on the roof of the former power plant’s ventilation building. “The nuclear security is not at risk,” the authority said.

The power plant in the town of Dodewaard, 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Amsterdam, was decommissioned in 1997.