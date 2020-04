The number of people infected with the coronavirus has reached 15,723 in the Netherlands, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Over the past day, 1,026 people tested positive, while 148 died from the virus. Thus, the number of victims reached 1,487.

Notably, on April 2, Netherlands confirmed 14,697 cases of COVID-19 in the country, and the death toll was 1,339.