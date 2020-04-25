​Netherland's coronavirus cases surpass 37 thousand

Some 655 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the Netherlands per day, raising the total tally to 37,190, Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and Environment, 120 patients lost lives in the last 24 hours, thus the total death toll 4,440 people. Almost 10.4 thousand people receive treatment in hospitals. Experts emphasize that there are more infected people in the country since not all pass the test for coronavirus.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in China's Wuhan, the causative agent of which is a new type of coronavirus officially named COVID-19.

On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of a new coronavirus a pandemic.