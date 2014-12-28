Netanyahu warns against PA, Iran

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday said that both the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Iran were his country's most serious security challenges.

Following a meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, Netanyahu said his country had faced two major threats, the PA being the first of them.

Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat had previously compared Israel with the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), a militant group that has usurped vast territories in both Iraq and Syria.

"This is the same PA that joins hands with Hamas, incites constantly against Israel," Netanyahu said.

He added that this incitement had led to an attack two days ago with a Molotov cocktail on a little Israeli girl in the northern part of the West Bank.

Report informs citing Turkish mass media, In September of this year, Erekat compared Netanyahu in statements to the press with ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Netanyahu had earlier compared the Palestinian faction Hamas with ISIL in order to justify Israel's latest offensive on the Gaza Strip.

On Saturday, the Israeli Prime Minister said the PA would try to bring to the United Nations Security Council a resolution that sought to "impose on us conditions that will undermine our security."

He said Iran had presented a "suicide drone" to Hamas, referring to Iran as the second most dangerous threat, facing his country.

"Iran today conducted an exercise with a suicide drone," Netanyahu said.

"I don’t have to convince you, Senator, that the most important task before us is to prevent this dangerous regime from having nuclear weapons," he added.

He said more sanctions, and stronger sanctions were what was required.

In 2010, Graham called for staging a direct or indirect operation against Iran.

He is now on a visit to Israel, but not information is available about the duration of this visit.