Netanyahu files police complaint over death threats

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he filed a complaint with police over threats to him and his family.

Report informs citing The Times of Israel.

“A few days ago I filed a complaint with the police about a series of threats to murder me and my family. Today, unfortunately, I had to file another complaint against a man detailing how he intended to murder me and my family,” Netanyahu wrote in a Facebook post.

“When will the media and the left, who do not stop for a moment trying to topple a right-wing prime minister, finally condemn the unruly and incessant incitement against me and my family?” he wrote.

The prime minister has in recent years intensified his attacks on the media and the left, along with law enforcement bodies, in light of the criminal investigations against him, accusing them of conducting and inciting a “witch hunt” against him.