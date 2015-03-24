Netanyahu apologises to Israeli-Arabs over election remarks

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he "regrets" warning "the Arabs are voting in droves" during last week's elections.

He said he had not meant to offend Israeli Arab voters.

Report informs referring the information given by theBBC, in a Facebook message directed at supporters on election day, he warned that "right-wing rule is in danger" as left-wing organisations were bringing Arabs to vote "in buses".

The Joint List alliance of Arab-dominated parties rejected the apology.

The prime minister had feared his voters would stay at home, but won against expectations.

Mr Netanyahu now says he hopes to form a new governing coalition within two or three weeks.

Apologising for his comments he said: "I know the things I said a few days ago hurt some Israeli citizens.

"My actions as prime minister, including massive investment in minority sectors, prove the exact opposite.

"I think, similarly, that no element outside the state of Israel should intervene in our democratic processes."