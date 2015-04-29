 Top
    Nepali rescued from rubble 60 hours after quake

    Twenty years old Nepali was found by a group of rescuers from Nepal, China and Turkey

    Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Resident of Nepal rescued on Wednesday in the capital, Kathmandu, from the rubble of a seven-storey building 60 hours later, after the collapse, Report informs citing the TASS.

    Previously, in Kathmandu also rescued a woman who spent 30 hours under the rubble of a five-story apartment building.Nepalese Sunita Sitaula not injured and currently with her family in one of the temporary shelters.Her husband and two sons managed to run out of the building when it began to crumble. "I have the feeling that I was somewhere on another planet",  the woman told reporters.

