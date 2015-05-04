Nepalese quake death toll exceeds 7.3 thousand

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ The number of victims of the powerful earthquake occurred in Nepal exceeded 7.3 thousand.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti" that the Nepal police stated about it.

According to the police, 7365 people and 14366 were injured.

Earlier, Nepal, 7.9-magnitude earthquake occurred in the morning on April 25. According to recent reports, 14 thousand people were injured during the earthquake and the aftershocks that followed it. A number of residential buildings and ancient temples destroyed in the capital, Kathmandu.