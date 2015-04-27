Nepal earthquake: death toll exceeds 3,000

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ According to the representative of the Centre for Disaster Management in Nepal death toll from the devastating earthquake in Nepal has reached 3218, more than 6,500 people were injured.

Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, previously about 2500 victims were reported.

"The death toll has reached 3218 and more than 6,500 injured", said the head of the center Rameshvor Dangal to the agency.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.9 occurred on Saturday morning. State of emergency declared in the country.

The military involved in search and rescue operation. Also there are foreign rescuers from China, USA, Canada, Australia, Japan, Russia and Sri Lanka.