Nepal bus crash: 25 killed, 35 injured

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 25 people were killed and 35 injured after an overcrowded bus fell into a river in the area Kavrepalanchok in eastern Nepal.

Report informs citing the BBC, representative of the Interior Ministry informed.

Bus route from the capital Kathmandu in Koshipari area and fell from a height of 150 meters.

Doctors fear the number of road accident victims may increase as the condition of several injured rated as critical.

Cause of the accident is still unknown.