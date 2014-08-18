Negotiations on the current situation in Ukraine ended in Berlin

Baku. 18 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France conducted negotiations in Berlin.

Report informs citing to the international press, after five hours of talks, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters that progress was achieved on a number of items.

“This negotiation was important. I express my gratitude to the ministers of Russia, Ukraine and France for accepting my invitation. Today we have told for a long time and discussed the ways of stopping the military actions. In addition, humanitarian assistance to the civilian population has been the subject of debate. This is a difficult matter but I think, we have made progress on some points. On Monday and Tuesday, it will be decided how to continue today’s talks in some forms. We want to reach a cease-fire and to avoid an increase in the number of victims,” German minister noted.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavel Klimkin wrote on his twitter page: “Five hours of hard talking. However, to make one conclusion it will require a lot of five-hour long conversations like that”.

According to his statement, when it is required to pass the red line, the state cannot be compromise. “Ukraine did not pass during the negotiations. I felt the support of our partners,” the minister noted.