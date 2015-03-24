​Negotiations on resolution of the situation in Yemen to be held in Qatar

Baku. 24 March. REPORT.AZ/ The dialogue between the conflicting parties in Yemen to be held in the capital of Qatar - Doha, Report informs citing TASS.

"The UN Special Envoy to Yemen Jamal Benomar informed the UN Security Council that the talks will be held in the Qatari capital, and signing of the agreement will be held in Riyadh", informs the pan-Arab satellite TV station sources Al-Arabia.

To date, there have been no official comments on the final venue of the dialogue.