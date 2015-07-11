Nearly one million people evacuated in China

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ 865 thousand inhabitants of Zhejiang's coastal regions in eastern China were evacuated due to the threat of "Chan-hom" hurricane.

Report informs, "Xinhua" news agency reported.

More than 28 ships were instructed to return to the sea port. Local airports closed. Taiwan suspended the ferry connection. Bus and train traffic was interrupted.

According to the report, the hurricane is 145 km away from the coast, but it is expected to reach the coast soon. Forecasters said that the hurricane speed is 58 km per second.

On July 9, 1.6 million people were affected by the hurricane in China. As a result of the disaster, the country suffered a damage of 213 million dollars.