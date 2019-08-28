Nearly 850,000 people evacuated in Japan due to rainfall

Japanese authorities are evacuating 847,500 people in three prefectures of western Japan due to the threat of flooding and landslides as life-threatening levels of record rainfall hits.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that, according to the country's main firefighting agency, the evacuation order was issued for people in Saga, Fukuoka and Nagasaki. Nearly 355,000 houses in 14 cities are facing the threat of destruction.

According to Kyodo agency, Saga's rainway station has been flooded.

Previosly, there have been reports of three Japanese who died as rivers flooded the areas nearby.