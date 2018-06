Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Accident involving at least 19 vehicles occurred in Guangdong province in southern China, six people were killed and 15 injured.

Report informs citing the RIA "Novosti", the accident took place at 9.29 local time on the highway near the city of Qingyuan.

The collision led several cars to fire. Rescue operation continues at present moment.

The reason for the accident is not reported.