Nearly 100 protesters detained in Brussels

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ About 100 protesters were detained in an unauthorized rally in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti that police spokeswoman Ilse Van De Keere said.

According to him, the citizens, who were suspicious or had dangerous tools, were detained. Although Van de Keere could not tell the exact number of police officers, the security measures have been intensified.

At present, participants of a march are moving in the central street of the city. Highways have been closed as a result of the protest action. One stood near the diplomatic representations and at the entrance to the European street.

Notably, "yellow vests" burned two cars of the police during the protest in Brussels on November 30.