Nearly 1,000 people denied entry to France since Paris attacks

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Nearly 1,000 people thought to pose security risks have been prevented from entering France since stepped-up border controls were imposed ahead of the COP21 climate talks in Paris and took effect just hours before the November 13 attacks, Report informs referring to the foreign media. the interior minister said Saturday.

They were denied entry "because of the risk these people could represent for public order and security in our country," Bernard Cazeneuve said during a visit to the northeastern city of Strasbourg.