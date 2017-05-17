NBC News: Trump told Lavrov about plans of ISIS to blow up plane

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ The American TV channel NBC News has found out the details of the conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Report informs, according to sources, it was about the plans of terrorists from the Islamic State (ISIS) to arrange a terrorist attack on board of the aircraft.

The US president said that the militants are preparing an act of terrorism on board of the aircraft, flying to US.

Sources of the TV channel said that terrorists plan to shoot down one of the liners with the help of a bomb planted in a laptop. According to some information, the system of checks at airports can miss an explosive device during inspection.

NBC News notes that the disclosure of this information could jeopardize the life of an Israeli agent who was secretly introduced into the ranks of the ISIS and provided Washington with information on militant plans. The meeting between Trump and Lavrov took place last week in the Oval Office of the White House. Later, the media reported that the American leader shared top-secret information about the ISIS with the diplomat.