NBC News: Pentagon gives Trump secret plan to defeat ISIS

© Courtesy İmage

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ Pentagon has given Donald Trump a secret plan to defeat ISIS, but it turns out to be a little more than an "intensification" of the same slow and steady approach that Trump derided under the Obama administration, Report informs citing the NBC News.

The plan calls for continued bombing; beefing up support and assistance to local forces to retake its Iraqi stronghold Mosul and ultimately the ISIS capital of Raqqa in Syria; drying up ISIS's sources of income; and stabilizing the areas retaken from ISIS, the officials say.