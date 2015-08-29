Nazi gold train detected by radar in Poland

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ A Polish official said that he saw an image made by ground-penetrating radar that seemed to prove the discovery of an armored Nazi train missing in southwestern Poland since World War II. Report informs referring to BBC.

Local legend says a Nazi train filled with gold, gems and guns went missing near the city in 1945. Deputy Minister of Culture of Poland Piotr Zuchowski confirmed the discovery of the historical findings and warned the treasure hunters that the train can be mined. He did not reveal the location of the find but said he personally hoped that it would bring to light looted art and Nazi archives.