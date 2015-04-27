 Top
    Nazarbayev Reelected for Another Term as Kazakhstan's President - Exit Poll

    Nazarbayev, 74, has been the president of Kazakhstan since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Incumbent Nursultan Nazarbayev won Sunday's snap presidential election in Kazakhstan, having received 97.5 percent of the votes, according to an exit poll by Institute of Democracy research association.

    "Nursultan Nazarbayev - 97.5%, Abelgazi Kusainov - 0.63%, Turgun Syzdykov - 1.87%," the think tank's head Yulia Kuchinskaya said.

    Report informs referring to the Sputnik News, the elections were set to take place next year, but Nazarbayev changed the date last month, explaining the move as a requirement to avoid political instability amid a global economic crisis.

