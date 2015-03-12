 Top
    Close photo mode

    NATO will conduct exercises of Rapid Reaction forces in Poland

    The exercises will be attended by about 5 thousand servants

    Baku. 12 March. REPORT.AZ/ In June, NATO will hold the first maneuvers of rapid reaction force in Poland. Report informs, referring to UNIAN, Polish Defense Minister Tomasz Semonyak said on the air of "Polish Radio".

    "They will be attended by Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poles and Czechs, and decided to participate Americans to conduct exercises in June in one of the Polish grounds", - said the minister.

    He noted that the exercises will involve about 5 thousand servants.

    "I think this is a very clear signal that NATO is serious about its decisions and commitments", said T. Semonyak.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi