​NATO urged Russia to stop supporting the rebels in the east of Ukraine

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ "Despite Russia’s denials, Russian armed forces are engaged in direct military operations in Ukraine; Russia continues to supply weapons to militants in eastern Ukraine.” Report informs, this was said in a statement after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission, which was held on September 4 in Wales in the framework of the NATO summit.

According to the Alliance, these developments undermine the security of Ukraine and have serious implications for the stability and security of the entire Euro-Atlantic area.

Alliance stated its unity in support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its borders recognized by the international community. "We strongly condemn Russia’s illegal and illegitimate self-declared “annexation” of Crimea and its continued and deliberate destabilization of eastern Ukraine in violation of international law. We call on Russia to reverse its self-declared “annexation” of Crimea, which we do not and will not recognize,” is noted in the statement.

Russia must end its support for militants in eastern Ukraine, withdraw its troops and stop its military activities along and across the Ukrainian border, respect the rights of the local population, including the native Crimean Tatars, and refrain from further aggressive actions against Ukraine. Allies support the efforts of the Government of Ukraine, including through the Ukrainian Peace Plan, to pursue a political path that meets the aspirations of the people in all regions of Ukraine without external interference.

"Despite the commitments it has made, Russia has, in fact, carried out direct military intervention inside Ukraine and increased its support to the militants. We call on Russia to change course and to take active steps to de-escalate the crisis, including to engage in a meaningful dialogue with the Ukrainian authorities."

It is also noted in the statement that the Alliance recognizes the right of Ukraine to restore peace and order, to protect its citizens and territory.