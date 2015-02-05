 Top
    NATO to strengthen double Response Forces

    The alliance will increase the number of Response Force alliance from 13 to 30 thousand people

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ NATO Response Force (NRF) to increase the strength of the alliance from 13 to 30 thousand people. Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, it was said by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

    He noted that this issue will be discussed today at a meeting of NATO defense ministers and expressed the hope that the ministers will be able to reach an agreement on this issue.

    NATO Secretary-General added that the team will consist of about 5 thousand servants. 

