NATO summit starts today in Brussels

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ The summit of the heads of states and governments of the NATO member countries is starting today in Brussels. Report informs, the event will be held in the new headquarters building of the organization with the participation of representatives of 28 countries of the Alliance.

The summit will begin with the opening ceremony of a new building of NATO headquarters and finish in the evening with a working dinner.

The main topics on the agenda of the NATO summit are the fight against international terrorism, the equitable sharing of the financial burden among allies in the alliance and the increase in defense spending.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said before the opening of the event that the summit is also expected to take a decision on joining the international coalition against the terrorist group "Islamic State" (IG) and to talk over relations with Russia.