Baku. 18 June. REPORT.AZ/ NATO is not interested in the confrontation with Russia.

Report informs referring to Russian media, NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg said.

On his visit to Poland, Stoltenberg criticized Russia. He said that while the Western countries adhere to the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, Moscow refuses to execute the document. NATO Secretary General also noted that the structure led by him is against arming.