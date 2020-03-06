NATO restricts access to headquarters due to coronavirus

NATO has somewhat restricted access to its Brussels headquarters due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the Alliance is monitoring the state of its troops participating in operations, Report informs citing TASS.

Moreover, NATO has requested that all accredited journalists not visit the Brussels headquarters if they have symptoms of a cold or if they previously contacted persons infected with the coronavirus.

"NATO, along with other international organizations, is closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, and all Alliance countries are taking preventive measures. We monitor any potential impact on our military deployed as part of the NATO operation. To ensure the safety of our staff and visitors, we are taking preventive actions at our headquarters, based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), including temporary restrictions on group visits of visitors," the press service reported.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities announced an outbreak of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan. The causative agent of the disease is a new type of coronavirus, which has the official name COVID-2019.

WHO recognized the outbreak as an emergency of international significance. The number of infected in mainland China exceeded 80,500. The disease has claimed 3,042 lives in the country, while more than 53,700 have recovered. According to the latest data from the World Health Organization, 267 people have died outside China.