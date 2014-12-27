Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ NATO poses no threat to Russia, and will seek a constructive relationship. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, NATO spokesperson Oana Lungescu said.

"NATO poses no threat to Russia or to any nation", Oana Lungescu said, commenting on Russia's revised military doctrine that lists the alliance's military buildup as a major threat to the country's national security.

According to her, any steps taken by NATO to ensure the security of its members are clearly defensive in nature, proportionate and in compliance with international law.

"NATO will continue to seek a constructive relationship with Russia, as we have done for more than two decades," the spokesperson stressed, noting that "it would only be possible if Russia abides by international law and principles, including the right of nations to choose their future freely."